Contrasting KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Opes Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OPES)

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KONE OYJ/ADR and Opes Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE OYJ/ADR 9.26% 32.70% 11.02% Opes Acquisition N/A 5.80% 0.40%

0.1% of KONE OYJ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KONE OYJ/ADR and Opes Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE OYJ/ADR 3 5 2 0 1.90 Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KONE OYJ/ADR and Opes Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE OYJ/ADR $11.18 billion 3.88 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

KONE OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Summary

KONE OYJ/ADR beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services. It serves architects, consultants, builders, developers, housing corporations, building owners, and facility managers worldwide. KONE Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Opes Acquisition

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

