Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.31.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

