Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $315.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.31.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average of $299.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.