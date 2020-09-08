Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $315.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.31.
Shares of NYSE COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average of $299.05.
In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
