Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $349.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $349.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.31.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.