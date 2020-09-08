Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Stephens

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.31.

NYSE COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.69 and its 200 day moving average is $299.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

