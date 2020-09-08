Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $340.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COO. Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.31.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.05. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.