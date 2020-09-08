Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $340.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COO. Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.31.
Shares of COO stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.05. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
