Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

