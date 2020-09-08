Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
