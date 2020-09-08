Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 509,507 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Cormorant Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,507 shares during the period. Principia Biopharma comprises 3.6% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 4.79% of Principia Biopharma worth $95,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth $32,795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 200.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 249,365 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $8,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 111,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

PRNB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 837,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,632. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.