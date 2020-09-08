Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.25 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.77. 2,211,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.30.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

