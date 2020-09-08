Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.5-498.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.22 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.77. 2,211,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -192.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.75 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.30.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $284,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.