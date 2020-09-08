COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Main First Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $25.84 on Friday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that COVESTRO AG/S will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

