Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of CS opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

