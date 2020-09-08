Credit Suisse Group Raises Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $32.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDLA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $4,502,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,449,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,058,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $864,487.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,701 shares of company stock valued at $60,170,559 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.