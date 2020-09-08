Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.
Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $9.89 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,408,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
