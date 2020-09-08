Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $9.89 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,408,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.