CSL Limited (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 1.481 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from CSL’s previous final dividend of $1.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$307.61 and a 200-day moving average of A$307.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

In other news, insider Paul Perreault 163,514 shares of CSL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. Also, insider Robert Cuthbertson bought 6,202 shares of CSL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$281.68 ($201.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,746,979.36 ($1,247,842.40).

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

