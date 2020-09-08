Culp (NYSE:CULP) PT Raised to $15.00

Culp (NYSE:CULP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CULP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Culp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Culp by 71.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

