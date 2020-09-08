CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,219,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 84,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 82.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

