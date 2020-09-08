Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Cognex stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

