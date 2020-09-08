Dash Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $72.41 or 0.00721612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Negocie Coins, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns and Coinbe. Dash has a market capitalization of $702.15 million and $320.59 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00764222 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000938 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,697,278 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Coinsuper, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Bibox, Tidex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bisq, Liqui, Graviex, Huobi, ABCC, Coindeal, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, LocalTrade, C-Patex, Bitbns, Coinbe, Iquant, Bitinka, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, C-CEX, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Cryptopia, BitFlip, WEX, Ovis, Bit-Z, C2CX, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Braziliex, Mercatox, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, YoBit, WazirX, Cryptomate, Coinrail, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinhub, HBUS, ACX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bleutrade, Negocie Coins, Bithumb, Crex24, Exrates, BitBay, Kuna, Coinsquare, Koineks, Coinroom, Exmo, Bittylicious, xBTCe and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

