Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

