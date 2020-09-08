Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.49 ($22.93).

DEQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

DEQ stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €12.06 ($14.19). 197,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.92. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 12 month high of €27.54 ($32.40).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

