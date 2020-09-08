Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.82 ($50.37).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI traded up €0.94 ($1.11) on Thursday, reaching €44.43 ($52.27). The company had a trading volume of 777,981 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.83.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.