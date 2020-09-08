Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Posts Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.45. Digitalbox has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

