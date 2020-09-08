Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCOM. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

