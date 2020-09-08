Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

