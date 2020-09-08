Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOCU. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. Docusign has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

The Fly

