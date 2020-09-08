Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

