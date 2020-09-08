Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $261.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $233.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. Docusign has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

