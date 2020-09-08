Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

DOMO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 in the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 63.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Domo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

