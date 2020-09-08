Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 233,109 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,824 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

