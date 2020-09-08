Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOMO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Domo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

