Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

DCF opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Get Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc alerts:

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.