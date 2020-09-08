DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, DS Smith currently has an average rating of Hold.

DITHF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

