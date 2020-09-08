Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives €28.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.21 ($33.19).

Several analysts have issued reports on DUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

DUE stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching €27.88 ($32.80). 151,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49. Duerr has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

