Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

