Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Sep 8th, 2020

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATBPF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

ATBPF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.27. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 167.73% and a negative net margin of 246.17%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

