Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $825,179.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $278,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,333 shares of company stock worth $11,813,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

