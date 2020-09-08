EOS (EOS) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. EOS has a market cap of $2.54 billion and $2.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00027061 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Binance, GOPAX and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,589,544 coins and its circulating supply is 935,889,533 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on many cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

