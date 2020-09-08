Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

ETRN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $128,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

