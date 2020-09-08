Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TNMCF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Euro Sun Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.
About Euro Sun Mining
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.