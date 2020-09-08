Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNMCF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Euro Sun Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.

About Euro Sun Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

