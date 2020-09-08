Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNMCF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22. Euro Sun Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

About Euro Sun Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

