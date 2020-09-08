Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.