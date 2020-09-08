Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

