EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.24

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 60678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

