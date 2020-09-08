Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,762,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,904,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.