Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $11.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.95. The stock had a trading volume of 901,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

