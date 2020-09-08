FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

