FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.