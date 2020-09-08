Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

