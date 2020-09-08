Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.84.

FIVN stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,631,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,517 shares of company stock worth $10,514,858 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

