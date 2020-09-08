Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.38

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.38 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 58388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

